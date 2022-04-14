Torres asks Senate to dismiss impeachment

Senate to hear motion on Tuesday
Apr 15 2022
Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) has called for a hearing on Tuesday, April 19, to discuss Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment against him.

In a memorandum issued by the office of the Senate president yesterday, Hofschneider called for the attendance of the Senate body on Tuesday at 10am to talk about Torres’ motion.

“Pursuant to Senate Impeachment Rule 19(a), I have scheduled a hearing on the motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment in the Senate chamber of the Honorable Jesus P. Manas Memorial Building. The moving party is required to attend the hearing on the motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment,” the Senate president stated.

Torres

Oral testimonies will be entertained during the hearing but must be kept to a minimum of five minutes. Written testimonies will also be accepted and must be delivered to the office of the Senate on Capital Hill before the Tuesday hearing.

In addition, the House impeachment prosecutor, Rep. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan), will not be allowed to participate in the hearing on Tuesday.

Back on March 29, Hofschneider selected Magofna to be the House Impeachment Prosecutor pursuant to Senate Impeachment Rule 7(a)(2) and gave notice to enter an appearance in this matter.

Pursuant to Magofna’s failure to timely file an appearance and the House clerk’s failure to submit the House impeachment record in compliance with Senate Impeachment Rule 9(e), the House Impeachment Prosecutor shall not be allowed to participate at the hearing on the motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment.

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 18, at 4pm, the Senate will hold a special session to address House Bill 22-95 to amend the Appropriations Act of Fiscal Year 2022 to fund the retiree bonuses.

Last month, Torres filed a motion asking the Senate to dismiss the Articles of Impeachment filed against him by the House of Representatives because it allegedly violates the mandate of the CNMI Constitution.

In a 27-page motion, Torres, through his lawyer, Anthony H. Aguon, said if the Senate decides that it would like to receive testimony and additional evidence before ruling on the dismissal motion, then he is prepared to do so at a hearing on the merits of the Articles of Impeachment charges, or such other time as the Senate prefers, prior to it addressing the merits.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
