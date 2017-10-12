Torres creates planning office for the Commonwealth

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2017

Tag: , , ,

The Torres administration has approved the creation of a separate government office that is intended to guide the future development of the CNMI

The CNMI Office of Planning and Development came into being after Gov. Ralph DLG Torres enacted the bill that established the office last Oct. 6, 2017.

According to the enabling measure, Senate Bill 20-02, the OPD would improve the planning processes of developments in the CNMI to “increase effectiveness of government and private actions, to improve coordination among different agencies and levels of government, to provide wise use of CNMI resources, and to guide future developments in the CNMI.”

The bill was introduced by Sen. Arnold I. Palacios’ (R-Saipan).

A statement from the Torres administration said that planning is “essential.”

“More important than developing the plan is having the tools and the ability to implement the plan successfully. The governor and his administration understand that this is an effort that requires all hands on deck,” said press secretary Kevin Bautista in the statement.

The OPD would be headed by a director for planning and development that Torres would appoint and would be guided by an advisory council composed of the director of the OPD, the administrator of the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, the CNMI Zoning Administrator, the executive director of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., the managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority, representatives of both the Rota and Tinian Mayor’s Offices, and the department secretaries of Public Works, Public Lands, Lands and Natural Resources, and Commerce.

“As we are in a position of greater possibilities, we are tasked with the difficult, but soluble challenge of properly utilizing resources to develop a better community for everyone who calls these islands home,” said the administration statement.

According to the legislation, the OPD director should hold a bachelor’s degree in planning, architecture, engineering, business administration, public administration, or other related fields from a U.S. accredited university along with at least seven years of administrative management experience or a master’s degree or higher, also from a U.S. accredited university, with at least four years of administrative management experience.

The duties and responsibilities of the OPD would include the preparation of a CNMI comprehensive sustainable development plan that provides both short and long-range guidance for economic infrastructure and physical development of the CNMI.

The OPD would also assist in the planning, improving, and implementing of comprehensive planning activities at all levels of the government; ensure consistency of the current planning programs and projects with the comprehensive development plan and policies; adopt necessary rules or regulations in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act; make detailed written recommendations to the governor; enter and carry out agreements between solicited assistance from public, private, or federal sources; and to deliver an annual report to the governor and the Legislature’s presiding officers every last Monday of January.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter
Erwin Charles Tan Encinares holds a bachelor’s degree from the Chiang Kai Shek College and has covered a wide spectrum of assignments for the Saipan Tribune. Encinares is the paper’s political reporter.

Related Posts

Santos worries that beetles could harm Rota’s economy

Posted On Oct 12 2017
, By

Apatang backs extending leases

Posted On Oct 12 2017
, By

‘Saleh’s cellphone’s final signal was 9am on Oct. 3’

Posted On Oct 12 2017
, By

Tour guide certification classes to begin Oct. 23

Posted On Oct 12 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 12, 2017

Posted On Oct 12 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 11, 2017

Posted On Oct 11 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 10, 2017

Posted On Oct 10 2017

Life and Style

IPI, groups tie up for indigenous expo

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Navy collaboration works to grow coral in Guam

Posted On Sep 25 2017

IT&E joins MINA’s fundraising efforts

Posted On Sep 07 2017

Saipan Brewing signs on as Green Gala sponsor

Posted On Sep 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

UOG upgrades campus Wi-Fi network

Posted On Oct 10 2017

Mount Carmel celebrates cultural diversity

Posted On Oct 09 2017

GCA has plentiful harvest in PGFC competition

Posted On Oct 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Japan travel guidebooks visit NMI

Posted On Oct 12 2017

MVA joins Far East Russia tourism show

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Rota Coconut Festival and more…

Posted On Oct 09 2017

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2017, 10:20 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune