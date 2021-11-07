Torres excited over arrival of COVID pediatric vaccine doses

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is excited with the arrival of over 2,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as this will be an opportunity to having children from age 5 to 11 get vaccinated.

“That will cover a whole new spectrum of ages and that’s what we want. We want to give this opportunity for our children,” said Torres during a a radio news briefing.

He hopes the Public School System, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and the COVID-19 Task Force will work together to see what they can do to mandate children vaccination.

He said he will have his children vaccinated.

As to the protocol that will be implemented if a positive case pops up in school again, Torres said they have not finalized that yet with CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña and COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez.

“But that is definitely something that we continue to look at. So there’s a lot of possibilities. And also one important thing is that it’s fluid. We say one thing and the next time, it may change,” Torres said.

The governor emphasized they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.