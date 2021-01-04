Torres feels OK after his vaccination 2 weeks ago

Share











Saying he feels good after being inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is encouraging everyone else to be vaccinated.

Speaking at a radio news press briefing last Wednesday, Torres said that, aside from a slight discomfort, he has not experienced any side effects such as a massive headache or migraine. He believes the slight discomfort was just normal. Torres was injected the vaccine shot on his left arm.

“Other than that, there’s nothing. No side effects. And it’s been almost going on two and a half weeks. So, yeah, it’s good,” Torres said.

The governor said he felt the discomfort on his arm on the next day after he got the shot but that it was not alarming. “In fact, I was telling everyone that I got the flu a month and a half ago. That was worse than the [COVID-19] vaccine. So, again, absolutely nothing. No flu, no coughing, no sneezing. So yes, I’m good,” he said.

Torres was the second one in the CNMI to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Medical Care and Treatment Site last Dec. 19. The first one was CHCC’s chief nursing officer Renea Raho.

The governor was with Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez and Governor’s Authorized Representative Patrick Guerrero on Tinian last week to monitor the vaccine operation on the island.

Now that the vaccine is here, Torres wants to encourage everyone to take it—“government employees, private sectors, our retirees, our man’amko, and every age in between that is able to get a vaccine.”

For anyone with any health issues, Torres suggests consulting a physician and they’ll go from there.