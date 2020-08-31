Torres: Man was not acting normal

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres believes the man who allegedly threatened to kill him could possibly be suffering from mental health issues and should be mentally evaluated.

In a statement last Thursday, Torres said it is necessary to support those within the community who are mentally challenged and need medical attention.

“The individual was not acting normal, and I have asked to have him evaluated by our doctors for mental health issues. If it is determined that he has mental health issues, we are obligated to take care of him as a community. It is important that we support our friends and neighbors who may have mental health issues and help them in their recovery,” he said.

The individual, Pedro Ayuyu, was arrested last Wednesday in front of the Governor’s Office after allegedly threatening Torres.

At about 1:20pm last Wednesday, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a 911 call reporting a disturbing the peace incident at the Legislature on Capital Hill. At the scene, police officers met with Legislature employees who said that Ayuyu had already left and was headed toward the Governor’s Office. While making his way toward the Governor’s Office, Ayuyu yelled profanities and kept asking where the governor was, yelling that he wanted to “fight” the governor and “kill him.”

Police managed to restrain Ayuyu before he was able to make it into the Governor’s Office. Ayuyu continued to resist police and refused to calm down but was eventually secured in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

Ayuyu was charged with disturbing the peace and was brought to Kanoa Resort for clearance before being transported to the Department of Corrections to be booked and processed.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo issued a Rule 5 warrant for Ayuyu with bail set at $1,000 and Ayuyu now awaits arraignment. (Kimberly A. Bautista)