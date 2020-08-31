Torres: Man was not acting normal

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2020
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres believes the man who allegedly threatened to kill him could possibly be suffering from mental health issues and should be mentally evaluated.

In a statement last Thursday, Torres said it is necessary to support those within the community who are mentally challenged and need medical attention.

“The individual was not acting normal, and I have asked to have him evaluated by our doctors for mental health issues. If it is determined that he has mental health issues, we are obligated to take care of him as a community. It is important that we support our friends and neighbors who may have mental health issues and help them in their recovery,” he said.

The individual, Pedro Ayuyu, was arrested last Wednesday in front of the Governor’s Office after allegedly threatening Torres.

At about 1:20pm last Wednesday, the CNMI Department of Public Safety received a 911 call reporting a disturbing the peace incident at the Legislature on Capital Hill. At the scene, police officers met with Legislature employees who said that Ayuyu had already left and was headed toward the Governor’s Office. While making his way toward the Governor’s Office, Ayuyu yelled profanities and kept asking where the governor was, yelling that he wanted to “fight” the governor and “kill him.”

Police managed to restrain Ayuyu before he was able to make it into the Governor’s Office. Ayuyu continued to resist police and refused to calm down but was eventually secured in the backseat of the patrol vehicle.

Ayuyu was charged with disturbing the peace and was brought to Kanoa Resort for clearance before being transported to the Department of Corrections to be booked and processed.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo issued a Rule 5 warrant for Ayuyu with bail set at $1,000 and Ayuyu now awaits arraignment. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 2, 2020, 2:05 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune