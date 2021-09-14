Torres: Modernizing business processes is the best thing for govt and businesses

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2021
Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday that modernizing the business processes in the CNMI is the best thing for the government and its business partners.

Speaking at a radio press briefing, Torres said he “absolutely agrees” with Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers Domestic Policy and Recovery Committee chair Mike Sablan’s position that this—modernizing business processes—is key to the CNMI’s economic recovery.

“We talk about moving forward in making [the CNMI] business-friendly. We talk about the processing for permitting, processing of making payments, one-stop shop,” the governor said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration recently awarded $19.6 million to the Department of Finance for the construction of a new Economic Resiliency Center.

Sablan recently stated in a column the establishment of the Economic Business Center and the development of a coordinated and modernized system to handle business transactions will streamline the permitting, procurement, and contract management processes.

Torres also commended Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig and his team for working on this Economic Resiliency Center project.

The governor said modernizing the system will not just make the process business-friendly but also to track down where those permits and payments are. “So definitely it will expedite the process and waiting time,” he said.

Torres said he looks forward to the construction of the Economic Resiliency Center.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
