Torres renews 2 executive orders to fight COVID-19

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres renewed last week his executive order declaring a State of Public Health Emergency and State of Significant Emergency for the entire CNM due to imminent threat posed by COVID-19 and another executive order directing the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office to undertake necessary containment measures.

Torres said COVID-19 continues to pose a significant and imminent threat of harm to the community, environmental and people of the CNMI. The governor underscored the importance of renewing his emergency declarations to respond, quarantine, and ensure the prevention of or containment of the virus in the CNMI.

In renewing Executive Order 2020-04 and Executive Order 2020-07, Torres said these orders shall take effect immediately and remain in effect for 30 days from Dec. 11.

Torres first issued Executive Order 2020-04 last March 16, declaring a State of Public Health Emergency and a continued Declaration of a State of Significant Emergency, establishing response, quarantine, and preventive measures concerning COVID-19. He first issued Executive Order 2020-07 last April 16, ordering the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office, through the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force, and in partnership with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., to undertake necessary COVID-19 containment measures by developing emergency directives to protect the health and safety of the public.

So far, a total of 116 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. Of those individuals, two have died.