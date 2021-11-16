Torres says COVID not going to leave anytime soon

By
|
Posted on Nov 17 2021
Ralph DLG Torres

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres underscored Friday the importance of vaccinating children from COVID-19 as he believes the virus is not going to leave the CNMI or even the rest of the world anytime soon.

Speaking at his regular radio press briefing, Torres emphasized the need to continue vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 and urged adults who are still unvaccinated to get the shots now.

He said COVID-19 is going to be part of the norm in the CNMI sooner than later. “We don’t want to miss that boat to get vaccinated,” Torres said.

In response to a question about Korean tourists under the travel bubble program, the governor said they have not gotten any communication from South Korea government on concerns about the recent cases of community transmission.

Torres said they have worked so hard for the CNMI community to be the safest place in the world from this pandemic.

“I believe that we are still at that,” he said, citing that they have reached all of their goals from Day 1 such as providing enough Personal Protective Equipment to health professions, schools, all branches government, and private sector.

“We’ve done our shut down. We have done everything we can to protect our community knowing the fact that there is no program that can 100% safeguard everybody,” he said.

Torres said the CNMI is still safe, but doesn’t mean that people should not be careful.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
