Torres says more tourists, airlines coming

Work ongoing to bring back Japanese tourists
By
|
Posted on Oct 21 2021
Share

With more tourists coming to the CNMI in the next few months and more airlines wanting to add Saipan to their routes, the administration, through the Marianas Visitors Authority, is now working on bringing back Japanese tourists, said Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres Friday.

In response to questions during his regular radio briefing, Torres said they are seeing the number of tourists go up, especially in the next two months and into January 2022, mostly because the CNMI remains safe from COVID-19.

He said they are seeing more airlines coming in and wanting to add Saipan as their additional destination.

“Now we’re communicating with Japan,” the governor said.

Torres said things are getting much better in terms with the Travel Bubble program. “That what’s going to bring back the economy and those folks that do not have jobs,” he said.

Torres said the difference between what they signed with South Korea on the Travel Bubble program is because of Korea’s low number of COVID-19 cases. “There’s reciprocity in that agreement,” he said.

In order for the CNMI’s Travel Bubble to work as well with Japan, Torres said they need to be more specific on what kind of travel arrangements are agreeable to both Japan and the CNMI. “At the end of the day, they know we’re safe. We want them to come,” Torres said.

MVA board chair Viola Alepuyo recently disclosed that Japanese golfers are starting to show an interest in returning to Saipan after over a year of absence as a result of the pandemic.

MVA’s Tourism Resumption Program Korea chair Ivan Quichocho also recently disclosed that discussions are ongoing between MVA’s Japan partners and TRIP Japan chair Nick Nishikawa on how to approach a Travel Bubble-type program between Saipan and Japan.

Torres cited that the recent signing between the Department of Public Lands and Hyatt Regency Saipan for a new 40-year land lease was a strong statement to the CNMI’s Japan market, Japan businesses.

“You see that partnership that we value, long-term partnerships here with our business partners. And we want them for the next 40 years. I look forward to capitalizing on those relationship and friendship,” Torres said.

Torres said they have been pushing hard in bringing back the CNMI’s tourism market primarily to improve the economy and thereby create jobs. He said in trying to bring in tourists, they also need to stabilize the CNMI’s healthcare system.

The governor said if the CNMI is battling COVID itself and considering the CNMI’s available resources, the chance to bring in tourists would be an additional burden. He said he is just very blessed to have good first responders and a cooperative community. He said one way to revive the CNMI’s tourism industry is for the people continue practicing social distancing as much as they can.

“When you go into the store, wear masks. When you go to restaurants wear masks,” the governor said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you avail of any services available at your public library?
277 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 21, 2021

Posted On Oct 21 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2021

Posted On Oct 19 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 21, 2021, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune