Torres urges parents to avail of P-EBT program

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres is urging parents and guardians to avail of the federal pandemic food stamp program—called Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT—which will provide the Marianas an estimated $11.1 million that will benefit approximately 11,650 children in the CNMI.

Speaking at a radio news briefing last Friday, Torres urged parents and guardians to submit the P-EBT applications to the Public School System’s Child Nutrition Program and the Department of Community & Cultural Affairs’ Nutrition Assistance Program.

“This is putting…funds and resources back to our community, especially our kids,” he said.

Anytime that there is specific funding for children, parents need to maximize that, whether its at PSS or public health programs, he said.

A check at PSS CNP office on Capitol Hill yesterday morning showed no line at all for P-EBT applicants.

Torres also said the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. can now vaccinate 12 years old and older so parents need to take advantage of that as well.

“Bring in our young kids. I will be registering my kids today,” he said.

Starting last Tuesday, June 1, until this Monday, June 7, the applications for the P-EBT would have to be submitted to PSS’ CNP offices on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. NAP will resume accepting P-EBT applications this Tuesday, June 8, to next Friday, June 11.

NAP reminded P-EBT applicants that the last day to submit a completed P-EBT application will be next Friday, June 11, no later than 4:30pm at the PSS’s CNP offices, or no later than 5pm at the NAP office.

Torres also congratulated Tinian for having 100% of their Executive Branch employees fully vaccinated in compliance with his directive last Feb. 19 to all Executive Branch departments and activity heads. There are roughly 300 employees under Tinian’s Executive Branch—all of whom have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, excluding employees who have sought medical or religious exemptions.

“Those are the goals that you can’t get any better than that. So I want to give my hats off to the people of Tinian and the mayor, delegation leaders, and everyone that has contributed one way or another, especially those that have been vaccinated,” Torres said.