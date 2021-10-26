Torres wants any new post that’s funded by ARPA to require his OK

By
|
Posted on Oct 27 2021

Tag:
Share

Effective immediately, any new position that will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act money will require the approval of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

This, Torres said in a memorandum to all department and activity heads yesterday, is intended “to prevent abuse and waste of ARPA funds.”

In the memorandum, Torres said he finds it necessary to take this measure to control the expenditure of ARPA funds “to ensure that the funds are used efficiently and effectively.”

According to the memorandum, copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune, the governor also requires that all requests for employment of individuals for ARPA-funded positions shall be pre-approved by him, or if designated by him, by the special assistant for administration.

Torres said ARPA is providing the CNMI significant aid in overcoming its weak economy and shortfall in government revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last June, Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig presented details of how the CNMI government plans to spend over $512 million in ARPA funding.

With $175 million from ARPA and the $103.3 million from the general fund, the government will have its disposal a total of $278.38 million for government operations in the new fiscal year.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Eligible HK residents may apply for EADs, travel OK with USCIS

Posted On Oct 26 2021
, By
0

Santos wants small cargo vessels OK’d at East Harbor

Posted On Oct 25 2021
, By
0

CHCC still waiting on OK from FDA and CDC

Posted On Sep 08 2021
, By
0

Spending plan OK for $160M ARPA funds assures jobs at PSS

Posted On Aug 24 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With so much federal and local assistance given last year and this year (stimulus checks, P-EBT, etc.), have they actually helped you meet basic necessities (rent, food, car payments, utilities)?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 27, 2021, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune