Torres will seek a second term

Running mate to be announced later
By
|
Posted on Jul 16 2021
Share

Citing his desire to move the Commonwealth forward in recovery and prosperity, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres confirmed yesterday he will be seeking a second term in the November 2022 CNMI gubernatorial election.

Torres told Saipan Tribune last night that there’s no official word yet at this point as to who will be his running mate.

“We’ll have an announcement at a later date,” the governor said.

In December 2015, Torres, who was then the lieutenant governor, was sworn in as governor when Eloy S. Inos died. In 2018, he was elected governor with overwhelming votes. At 41, he is the youngest incumbent governor in the United States.

Torres said in a statement that his other reason for running again stems from his belief in the people of the Marianas. “We have come too far to abandon the progress we made in the face of unprecedented disaster for our islands and our world,” he said.

Torres said before Super Typhoon Yutu and Typhoon Mangkhut and the COVID-19 pandemic, the CNMI had a strong economy built on sound and thoughtful policies that prioritized the creation of jobs for everyone on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. He said they were reducing deficits, paying longstanding obligations, and helping business community develop new opportunities for entrepreneurs to reach their dreams and that they were just getting started.

“Nothing could have prepared us for what was to happen last year as every economy in the world was down and people were losing loved ones to a deadly virus,” Torres said.

Despite the challenges, the governor said, he made sure that they kept the CNMI safe by making decisions to protect loved ones, the man’amko [elderly], the people with chronic diseases, and the manhoben [youth].

Torres said that, by being proactive, the CNMI is one of the safest places in the world from the pandemic, and that the CNMI will be among the first Pacific Island areas to bring tourism back, which brings back businesses and jobs for the people.

The governor said he has heard in his conversations with people and families in the villages stories of pain and uncertainty because of the global economic crisis. “As governor, I feel that pain every day, and it encourages me to work harder for our people,” he said.

Torres said in going through this most challenging period of existence, he is inspired by the resiliency of the CNMI’s people to weather the difficulties and challenges as one strong Marianas.

He said they have secured federal funding and signed agreements to slowly reopen the economy. “With the support of all our partners and stakeholders, including the federal government, I am encouraged by the overwhelming support with our work to get the CNMI back on its feet,” the governor said.

Torres said his desire to seek a second term is driven by everyone in the Marianas. “In a community like ours, what happens to some of us happens to all of us, so we join together with compassion, and determination to build a community stronger than we have ever been before,” he said.

Torres said the CNMI has to move forward to the future that they have planned right before the typhoons and pandemic. “It is a future where our community is thriving, our students are succeeding and coming home to serve, our man’amko are cared for, and our villages are safe for our kids to grow and become leaders one day. We will always and forever be Marianas strong,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

$1 fee eyed to discourage use of single-use plastic bags

Posted On Jul 08 2021

NANBO incentivizes homeowners to Go Solar in its new sustainability campaign

Posted On Jul 08 2021

Researchers to conduct manta ray tagging this month 

Posted On Jul 08 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 13, 2021

Posted On Jul 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 9, 2021

Posted On Jul 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 8, 2021

Posted On Jul 08 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 16, 2021, 5:00 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:55 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune