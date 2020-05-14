Traffic citations: What to do

Share







Individuals and corporations who have been issued a payable traffic citation with an original court appearance date between March 19, 2020, and May 14, 2020, and wish to dispose of their case by paying the fine, may appear at the Clerk of Court cashier’s window at Guma Hustisia from Monday to Thursday, between 8am and 11am to pay their citation. Defendants may dispose of their case at any time before their scheduled court date.

If a defendant wishes to contest their payable citation, they must appear at the Guma Hustisia, Supreme Court foyer on the date they are ordered to appear at 9am on: May 21, 2020; June 18, 2020; and June 25, 2020, respectively.

Any individual who has been cited with a non-payable offense must appear at the Guma Hustisia, Supreme Court foyer for their matter. If an individual has been cited with a combination of non-payable and payable offenses, the individual must appear in person on the scheduled hearing date and cannot dispose of the case by paying their citation at the cashier’s window.

For any inquiry regarding matters above, call 236-9703 or email superior.court@nmijudiciary.com for more information.