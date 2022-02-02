Travel bubble garners over 800 tourists in just 3 days

By
|
Posted on Feb 03 2022
Share

The CNMI travel bubble agreement under the CNMI’s Tourism Resumption Incentive Program, TRIP, has already brought in 800 tourists to the CNMI in just three days since all South Korean airlines resumed regular flight services to the CNMI.

According to Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Priscilla Iakopo, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, over 800 tourists have come to visit the CNMI under the travel bubble, thanks to the resumption of regular scheduled flights from South Korea.

Since Jan. 29, a total of seven flights have been made to the CNMI by Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T’way Air, Iakopo said. Together, all three carriers are able to bring in approximately 370 tourists from Incheon each time they fly in.

Although the schedule of flights may vary, the CNMI receives incoming flights from Incheon every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Currently, because all tourists coming in are required to be vaccinated, tourists under the travel bubble program are welcome to stay at any hotel of their choice as long as they adhere to COVID-19 entry protocols.

Last week, both T’way Air and Jeju Air began resumed providing Incheon-based flights again after temporarily suspending their flights in early January.

In addition, the CNMI is also seeing travelers from Busan, thanks to the current charter in place with Air Busan, which is being done in partnership with Micronesia Resort Inc., the operator of Kensington Hotel Saipan, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Coral Ocean Resort Saipan.

The first flight arrived on Jan. 23, and the second flight came in on Jan. 30. There will also be four Air Busan charters flying into the CNMI on Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27 under this agreement.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you had a booster shot yet of the COVID-19 vaccine?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 3, 2022, 6:08 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:16 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune