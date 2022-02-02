Travel bubble garners over 800 tourists in just 3 days

Share











The CNMI travel bubble agreement under the CNMI’s Tourism Resumption Incentive Program, TRIP, has already brought in 800 tourists to the CNMI in just three days since all South Korean airlines resumed regular flight services to the CNMI.

According to Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Priscilla Iakopo, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, over 800 tourists have come to visit the CNMI under the travel bubble, thanks to the resumption of regular scheduled flights from South Korea.

Since Jan. 29, a total of seven flights have been made to the CNMI by Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T’way Air, Iakopo said. Together, all three carriers are able to bring in approximately 370 tourists from Incheon each time they fly in.

Although the schedule of flights may vary, the CNMI receives incoming flights from Incheon every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Currently, because all tourists coming in are required to be vaccinated, tourists under the travel bubble program are welcome to stay at any hotel of their choice as long as they adhere to COVID-19 entry protocols.

Last week, both T’way Air and Jeju Air began resumed providing Incheon-based flights again after temporarily suspending their flights in early January.

In addition, the CNMI is also seeing travelers from Busan, thanks to the current charter in place with Air Busan, which is being done in partnership with Micronesia Resort Inc., the operator of Kensington Hotel Saipan, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Coral Ocean Resort Saipan.

The first flight arrived on Jan. 23, and the second flight came in on Jan. 30. There will also be four Air Busan charters flying into the CNMI on Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27 under this agreement.