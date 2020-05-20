Travilla named MVP at UoG

Posted on May 21 2020

University of Guam’s Jan-Nasia Travilla surveys the floor before making any move during one of their games in the 2019-2020 season. (Triton Athletics)

Former CNMI Women’s National Team member Jan-Nasia Travilla emerged as one of the top student athletes of the University of Guam for the 2019-2020 school year.

Travilla has been named Most Valuable Player in women’s basketball by the Triton Athletics Department of UoG and is among the 17 student-athlete awardees for the shortened season. Usually, UoG holds the Student Athlete Reception to recognize the awardees, but with the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been canceled and instead winners will be receiving trophies.

The 20-year-old Travilla won’t be getting her MVP trophy soon, as she is now on Saipan and was surprised with the award.

University of Guam’s Jan-Nasia Travilla, fifth left, joins the Tritons huddle during a break in their game against Fuetsa in the PBS Guam Women’s Basketball League last year. (Triton Athletics)

“I’m still shocked to learn I got the MVP,” the Criminal Justice student said.

Travilla, according to the information provided by the Triton Athletics Department, averaged 17 points per match for UoG and had a season-high 25 markers in one of the squad’s games for the 2019-2020 competition.

The incoming junior is honored to be named MVP and thankful for the opportunity to continue her passion for basketball while working on her college degree.

University of Guam’s Dean Blake, center, takes a shot against two Four Stars defenders. (Triton Athletics)

“I guess what led me to my good basketball performance this season was knowing that I am still able to play the sport that I am passionate about while pursuing my college education,” the shooting guard said.

Travilla also thanked all his coaches and teammates and family members, who encouraged her in every game and are still supporting her even when she has already moved to Guam.

“I’m grateful to still be playing basketball after high school and I wouldn’t ever take it for granted. Also knowing that people from home are rooting for me helped me stay on track with my performance. It really leads back to my support system. My family, former coaches, and teammates helped push me through the tough days and I’d like to thank them for that,” said Travilla.

University of Guam’s Jan-Nasia Travilla pulls up for a jumper during one of their matches last season. (Triton Athletics)

Before suiting up to the Tritons, Travilla played for Mt. Carmel School, helping the Lady Knights top the Coalition of Private School Sports Association Basketball League in all her four years with the squad (MCS claimed the girls high school title for five straight seasons) She also won several individual award in the league, including three MVP plums, and represented Mt. Carmel in volleyball competitions, too.

As for her national team duties, Travilla donned the colors of the Commonwealth in the 2018 Micronesian Games in Yap and also attended the Pacific Youth Leaders Basketball Camp in Australia in 2016 (with teammate Karleen Reyes).

Meanwhile, another former CNMI National Team member—Dean Blake—made the Tritons’ top student-athlete list. Blake will receive the Sportsmanship Award in men’s basketball, which had Michael Quan as MVP and Harold Gaerlan and Logan Hopkins as best defensive and offensive players, respectively.

In women’s basketball, joining Travilla on the honor roll are Niah Siguenza (best offensive player), Isla Quinata (best defensive player), and Danielle Robles (sportsmanship award).

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




