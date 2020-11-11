Triple J to open businesses on Tinian

Share











Triple J Enterprises will be spreading its wings to Tinian aside from planned expansions and developments on existing businesses in the coming months that will bring the company into a new level.

Speaking at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting held last week, Business Development manager Perry Inos Jr. said aside from opening new businesses on Tinian, Triple J Enterprises is also looking at launching a new car dealership store and unveiling a new corporate office on Saipan.

“On Tinian, we have an airport Hertz Rent-A-Car concession there… to build the offices there, everyone worked so hard and we would like to recognize our construction men who worked tirelessly everyday as well as the accounting, human resources, and marketing teams, frontline staff… wherever you go you will see our dedicated staff… they are the face of the company and we can’t live without them,” he said.

“Another development on Tinian which is just outside the airport is a hotel and restaurant…we will have a café and right now we have nine rooms, a lovely entry way, and the Hertz main office will be right adjacent to the hotel… Another project is building the Triple J Fivestar Wholesale where we hope to supply food to hotels, businesses, locals, visitors, and the military and all of these hopefully [will happen] sometime in the near future,” he added.

On Saipan, Inos said coming up very soon is a Triple J Motor dealership which will carry their main brands—Mazda, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi brands and another exciting project next year is the Triple J corporate building.

“Triple J Enterprises has been a longstanding company in the CNMI for over 30 years… and we continue to grow over the years… in November last year, under the leadership of our chairman and CEO Robert H. Jones we opened Surfrider Resort Hotel and Payless Superfresh Truckload Store both in Chalan Kanoa,” he said.

“Surf Rider is a four-storey structure with 51 rooms, beautiful lobby… Currently, we are just about 50% complete of our Surfrider Spa that features great amenities where people can get pampered and get a massage… Payless Superfresh Truckload Store opened its doors offering a wide variety of produce, a first-of-its-kind Butcher Shop featuring Certified Angus Beef and a dedicated dairy and deli selection,” he added.