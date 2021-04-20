Try Lohas Massage’s new eye massage

Share











Lohan Massage is looking after your wellbeing with an eye to improving your health by offering a new complimentary eye massage to all customers.

“Our new eye massage promotion is given free to all customers. It is done with our new eye massage device we received from Korea this March. The device has two therapy methods: heating and compression,” said manager Eun Joo.

It follows Lohas Massage’s free LED mask treatment introduced last year that has been a favorite of everyone who has ever experienced their soothing massage treatment.

“We included the promotion because our device helps our customers to relax and so it will be a good starter for our massage program,” said Joo.

Aside from the eye massage treatment, Lohas Massage is also planning to introduce new massages. “We are soon starting a new facial program so that is something our customers should look forward to. Our customers are really liking our promotions! We are very happy with their comments.”

Asked how the company has been faring during the pandemic, she said business is slowly going back to normal but nowhere near pre-COVID-19 days.

“Our business is getting better now. We have more regular customers. And our regular customers are bringing their close friends to our massage shop. More people are recognizing that we are still in business. This year is a really tough year for everyone. We wish to give every customer a good time spent for themselves,” said Joo.

While there has been no local transmission of COVID-19 since March, Lohas Massage continues to be vigilant to safeguard customers and staff from the coronavirus.

“We have hand sanitizers at the entrance, all customers have their temperatures checked, and entrance without mask is strictly prohibited. We also do our laundries twice for more safety. Everything our customers use are sanitized before and after uwse,” she said.

Lohas Massage offers one of the lowest rates for 60- and 90-minute massages on island: a 1-hour massage is only $20 and the 1 ½-hour massage is just $30.

Established in 2014, Lohas Massage is located on the second floor of the Winchell’s Donut building in Susupe across Kanoa Resort. It is open Monday-Sunday from 11am to 11pm. For more information or to set an appointment, call 235-8000 or 483-4807.