TSL Foundation is a title sponsor of MINA Green Gala

The Tan Siu Lin Foundation supports the return of the MINA Green Gala after committing to the title sponsorship of Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance’s signature event that will be held this Friday at the Aqua Resort Club.

The MINA Green Gala, which is MINA’s major fundraiser that supports the group’s efforts in helping protect and conserve the CNMI’s natural resources, also celebrates and recognizes individuals and groups that promote MINA’s advocacies.

“The Tan Siu Lin Foundation welcomes the return of the MINA Green Gala. We also applaud the group’s commitment to protect and conserve our islands’ natural resources amid these challenging times with the continued delivery of its various programs,” said TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino after handing over the $3,000 donation to MINA program director Becky Ada Furey and MINA’s Tasi Watch rangers last week.

Tasi Watch is one MINA’s programs and it currently has 12 rangers who are gaining on-the-job experiences and learning basic environmental values in natural resource management. MINA also offers Schools for Environmental Conservation program for middle school students and teachers, holds tree planting activities in collaboration with CNMI Forestry, and has installed 10 monofilament recycling bins around Saipan.

MINA executive director Roberta Guerrero said they are encouraged to continue their programs despite the many challenges they are facing because of the support they are getting from the community.

“Mariana Islands Nature Alliance is so appreciative of the continued support that we’ve received from the Tan Siu Lin Foundation through the years. Their generous contribution to this year’s Green Gala fundraising event will go far in helping us reach our goals of furthering our mission of ‘Empowering Communities for Conservation.’ On behalf of MINA’s board of directors, staff and volunteers, we’d like to express our most sincere un dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase yan ghilisow,” Guerrero said.

The MINA Green Gala was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, MINA will be presenting the following awards at this weekend’s Green Gala: Environmental Champion Award (individual), Environmental Heroes Award (school), and Green Business of the Year Award (company). (PR)