TSL Foundation is a title sponsor of MINA Green Gala

By
|
Posted on Sep 10 2021
Share

Tan Siu Lin Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino, center, presents the $3,000 donation to Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance representatives and Tasi Watch rangers for the 2021 MINA Green Gala that will be held this Friday at the Aqua Resort Club. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Tan Siu Lin Foundation supports the return of the MINA Green Gala after committing to the title sponsorship of Micronesia Islands Nature Alliance’s signature event that will be held this Friday at the Aqua Resort Club.

The MINA Green Gala, which is MINA’s major fundraiser that supports the group’s efforts in helping protect and conserve the CNMI’s natural resources, also celebrates and recognizes individuals and groups that promote MINA’s advocacies.

“The Tan Siu Lin Foundation welcomes the return of the MINA Green Gala. We also applaud the group’s commitment to protect and conserve our islands’ natural resources amid these challenging times with the continued delivery of its various programs,” said TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino after handing over the $3,000 donation to MINA program director Becky Ada Furey and MINA’s Tasi Watch rangers last week.

Tasi Watch is one MINA’s programs and it currently has 12 rangers who are gaining on-the-job experiences and learning basic environmental values in natural resource management. MINA also offers Schools for Environmental Conservation program for middle school students and teachers, holds tree planting activities in collaboration with CNMI Forestry, and has installed 10 monofilament recycling bins around Saipan.

MINA executive director Roberta Guerrero said they are encouraged to continue their programs despite the many challenges they are facing because of the support they are getting from the community.

“Mariana Islands Nature Alliance is so appreciative of the continued support that we’ve received from the Tan Siu Lin Foundation through the years. Their generous contribution to this year’s Green Gala fundraising event will go far in helping us reach our goals of furthering our mission of ‘Empowering Communities for Conservation.’ On behalf of MINA’s board of directors, staff and volunteers, we’d like to express our most sincere un dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase yan ghilisow,” Guerrero said.

The MINA Green Gala was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, MINA will be presenting the following awards at this weekend’s Green Gala: Environmental Champion Award (individual), Environmental Heroes Award (school), and Green Business of the Year Award (company). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Poll

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 10, 2021, 10:10 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune