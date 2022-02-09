TSLF is exclusive Pika Fest sponsor

Share











The Tan Siu Lin Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Marianas Visitors Authority to support the 18th Annual Tinian Hot Pepper Festival, which will now be held on March 11-13.

TSL Foundation executive director Merlie Tolentino turned over the donation to MVA Community Projects specialist Ray Villagomez in a brief ceremony last Monday to affirm the TanHoldings charitable arm’s commitment as an exclusive sponsor of the festival, more popularly known as the “Pika Fest.” The festival is one of the signature events of MVA, showcasing Tinian’s local culture, music and dances, and food, particularly the island’s pika (spicy) “donne sali”or hot pepper. The Pika Fest will be held at the Fiesta Grounds in San Jose, Tinian, adjacent to Jones Beach.

“The Tan Siu Lin Foundation joins the Marianas Visitors Authority and the people of Tinian in celebrating the Pika Fest, which is one of most popular events in the NMI. We hope to see Tinian residents sharing a weekend of fun and learning experience with Saipan and other off-island visitors,” Tolentino said.

Villagomez thanked the TSL Foundation and TanHoldings for their continued support for the Pika Fest and other MVA events that promote the Marianas as an integrated multi-island destination with a unique culture and tradition and a very welcoming people. (PR)