Tsunami Saipan swimmers on track

By
|
Posted on Mar 31 2020

Tag:
Share

Swimming Center Tsunami Saipan’s Juhn Tenorio performs a balance training drill at their home. (Contributed Photo)

If Swimming Center Tsunami Saipan members are called to a competition soon, they will be up to the challenge as they continue to train despite of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Everyone is doing dryland training at their house or property. Our swimmers keep moving their bodies everyday and preparing for the time we can get back to the pool,” Tsunami Saipan coach Hiro Kimura, who had to suspend the club’s training sessions at the Pacific Islands Club pool earlier this month in response to the government’s call to refrain from having social gathering, including sports practices, to reduce the risk of the virus spread.

From left, siblings and Swimming Center Tsunami Saipan members Shoko, Nagisa, and Asaka Litulumar do jump rope routines at their garden as part of their dryland training session while they can’t practice at the pool due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed Photo)

“They are trying their best to keep training under this unfortunate and challenging times,” Kimura added.

The Tsunami Saipan official added that despite the lack of training sessions at an appropriate facility, the club members’ morale are still high and they have the initiative to continue some of their workout drills.

“Even if their coach did not say anything about training at their homes, they keep doing dryland workouts by themselves. They know them well because they did these drills in our regular practices,” Kimura said.

It also helps that Tsunami Saipan created a group chat so members and coaches can exchanges ideas on training drills.

Swimming Center Tsunami Saipan members perform dryland training drills at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan poolside last month before their practice sessions were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed Photo)

“Usually, our swimmers exchange many information there. I also post videos/pictures of Tsunami swimmers. They check their swimming form and study them. Right now, we have dryland training contents and introductions. I video instructions and post them in the group chat,” Kimura said.

Before suspending their training at the PIC facility, Tsunami Saipan swimmers were getting ready for the 2010 Micronesian Swimming Championships and a couple more off-island competitions.

“FINA (Fédération Internationale De Natation) and Oceania Swimming Association decided all international meets are postponed indefinitely. Guam Swimming Federation, which is the host of the Micronesian Swimming Championships, also told us they would reschedule MSC after this fall although the schedule still depends on the government’s announcement,” Kimura said.

Tsunami Saipan has initially selected 19 swimmers for the Guam tournament. The list includes David Roberto, Kevin Guerrero, Joseph Zhang, Nelson Batallones, Juhn Tenorio, Jinnosuke Suzuki, Isaiah Aleksenko, Kean Pajarillaga, Shuman Bargman, Kouki Watanabe, Justin Ma, Asaka, Shoko, and Nagisa Litulumar, Ayumi Obligacion, Julia Jinang, Michelle Cheng, Aoi Braxton, Maria Batallones, Sari Barman, and Maria Guerrero.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Impressive debut for Tsunami Saipan members

Posted On Feb 19 2020
, By
0

Tsunami Saipan swimmers lead way in relay

Posted On Jan 16 2020
, By
0

Tsunami Saipan coach commends 3 swimmers

Posted On Jan 14 2020
, By
0

Pro coach trains Tsunami Saipan swimmers

Posted On Oct 10 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 31, 2020

Posted On Mar 31 2020

Community Briefs - March 27, 2020

Posted On Mar 27 2020

Community Briefs - March 24, 2020

Posted On Mar 24 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 31, 2020, 4:36 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 10 m/s E
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune