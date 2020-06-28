Tudela, Raguine top Gold’s Gym Challenge

Share







Patrick Tudela Jr. and Venus Raguine ruled the 2020 Golds Gym Saipan Challenge.

Tudela was the overall winner in the men’s division, while Raguine took the women’s top honors in the 12-week transformation competition sponsored by PHI Pharmacy, Michelob Ultra, and Brabu Pharmacy & Wellness Center.

Tudela, after his victory, said his real challenge started about two months in when he felt like giving up.

“But then, that’s also when motivation kicked in,” said Tudela. “Motivation from family and friends I hadn’t seen in a while saying how good I looked and asking what the secret was. Also, from friends and fellow gym goer’s who I see at every gym session. Some I don’t even know, saying that just seeing how hard my gym partner and I work makes them want to work and push harder. Motivation inspiring motivation.”

As for Raguine, she loves the changes in her lifestyle after the event.

“Exercise has made me become more organized, helped me make better decisions, and motivated me to take on new challenges in life,” she said. “Thank you to my Gold’s Gym Saipan Family for your non-stop motivations.”

According to Gold’s Gym Saipan general manager Tyce Mister, 49 challengers began the 12-week transformation challenge journey and 26 completed it. As a group, the 26 challengers lost over 315 lbs. This is an average of 12.2 lbs per person and 11.5 of that was fat body mass. The estimated decrease in percentage body fat averaged a 4.2% drop.

“This year’s Challenge was even more challenging because of the pandemic, but it didn’t even phase the challengers. I’m impressed by the dedication, commitment and enthusiasm of this year’s challengers despite the restrictions,” Mister said.

National Academy of Sports Medicine-certified personal trainer Aaron Tomokane hosted the boot camp during the challenge and was impressed with the participants’ transformation.

“This is a transformation challenge and not a weight loss competition. We want everyone to be safe. We encourage body fat loss when necessary to be healthier, but we want to see lean body mass (muscle) either maintained or even increased as part of the transformation challenge. It is very difficult to lose Fat Body Mass and at the same time maintain or even gain Lean Body Mass.” Impressively, there were seven challengers who did just that,” Tomokane said.

Meanwhile, other winners (Top 3) were Yanek Melo and Sheila Villanueva (18 to 29 age group); Chutima Borja, Elizabeth Camacho, and Reydamelia Calibo (women’s 30 to 39); Shielane Seno and Jeanne Rayphand (women’s over 50); Carl Francisco, Jonathan Sugatan, and Reyel Quezon (men’s 18 to 29); Jeffrey Bahillo, Joseph Deleon Guerrero, and Michael Pabalan (men’s 30 to 39); and Steven Sahagon (men’s over 50).

Franscisco said the keys to his success is learning and helping others.

“I’m getting information and workout routines with what Gold’s Gym Saipan provided on our boot camp training every Saturday. I want to make sure that each exercise will be kept in my mind to share it with my friends and others to help them be successful in their goals,” he said.

For those who did not complete the challenge, Mister encouraged them to stay positive.

“There are often insurmountable obstacles and we know not everyone has been able to follow through with the challenge. Don’t be hard on yourself, let’s get up, gently brush off the dust, and start heading in the right direction one step at a time,” the Gold’s Gym Saipan GM said.

He further challenges participants and the community. “With the extra challenges we’ve seen this year it really emphasizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Our challengers have led the way in creating healthy habits and demonstrating an active lifestyle. I encourage this year’s challenge participants to continue sharing with their family and friends their new, fun, and creative ways for a healthy lifestyle. Gold’s Gym Saipan is here to support the community in achieving their goals.” (Saipan Tribune)