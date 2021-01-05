Turkish workers to dismiss suit vs contractor

By
|
Posted on Jan 06 2021
Share

The group of H-2B workers from Turkey who is suing Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and its contractor, IDS Development Management & Consultancy, is withdrawing its lawsuit against the contractor.

Richard Miller, who represents Turkish workers Özcan Genç, Hasan Gökçe, and Süleyman Köş in their lawsuit against IPI and IDS Development Management & Consultancy told the court that his clients will move to dismiss the lawsuit against IDS, which is registered in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Miller

The lawyer said he will file a new Rule 23 motion for class action certification and will file a motion for default judgement.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona scheduled the hearing for the motion for Jan. 14 at 9am.

In addition, Manglona also granted the petition for a preliminary Fair Labor Standards Act certification of collective action filed by workers against IPI and its parent company, IPI Holdings, Ltd.

At a Dec. 30 hearing, Manglona also granted the plaintiffs’ withdrawal of the issuance of notice to all potential members.

Miller also submitted to the court 29 names, including the three workers, who have consented to opt-in to the collective action. The 26 others are Ahmet Kizmaz, Ahmet Kucukhurman, Ali Cakir, Ali Gunes, Deniz Ozturk, Ebubekir Gul, Ertan Gul, Fuat Mert Oztuna, Gokhan Gunes, Idris Kocamaz, Kadir Mucur, Mehmet Baris Derintas, Mehmet Cercibasi, Mehmet Karakaya, Muharrem Basaran, Mukremin Cobanpinari, Mustafa Dogan, Mustafa Orcun, Omer Donmez, Osman Gunes, Osman Yentur, Ranazan Tekteb, Sakin Polat, Sezai Kaya, and Tuncay Yarbasi.

The court previously granted the workers’ request for an entry of default after IPI failed to file a response or defend itself within the time permitted by court rules in their lawsuit, even though IPI was served with the summons and complaint by the workers on Nov. 23, 2020.

According to the suit, the workers were promised above minimum wage, substantial overtime pay, and roundtrip tickets and they never received them.

They said IPI also promised them that it would hire a cook who could prepare the kind of food suited for them.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 6, 2020

Posted On Jan 06 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020
Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020
500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 6, 2021, 9:47 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune