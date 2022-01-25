TurnKey Solutions, E-Land Group donate to Red Cross gala

Share











TurnKey Solutions and E-Land Group both made donations for the American Red Cross-Northern Mariana Islands Chapter’s “Red Cross Gala” on Feb. 26.

TurnKey Solutions presented the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter with a $3,500 check yesterday morning at the TurnKey office in Garapan.

This was followed in the afternoon by E-Land Group, which donated $2,500 to the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter for its upcoming gala during a check presentation by the pool at Coral Ocean Resort Saipan.

In a previous interview with American Red Cross-NMI Chapter executive director John Hirsh, he said the Feb. 26 dinner event at Kensington Hotel Saipan will be a celebration of “hometown heroes,” from firefighters to anyone in the CNMI who has worked in customer service since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those interested in sponsoring the event and having tables/seats at the gala, the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter asks you to email American Red Cross-NMI Chapter board chair Mable Glenn at mable.glenn@redcross.org or call the NMI Chapter office at 670-234-3459.

American Red Cross- NMI Chapter representatives who were present at both check handoffs included Hirsh; Glenn; co-chairs Dr. Bobby Cruz; board member Brent Deleon Guerrero; and business operations coordinator Selmalyn Taitano.