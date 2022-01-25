TurnKey Solutions, E-Land Group donate to Red Cross gala

TurnKey Solutions staff share a photo with representatives of the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter after the consulting firm donated $3,500 for the chapter’s Feb. 26 “Red Cross Gala.” (Joshua Santos)

TurnKey Solutions and E-Land Group both made donations for the American Red Cross-Northern Mariana Islands Chapter’s “Red Cross Gala” on Feb. 26.
TurnKey Solutions presented the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter with a $3,500 check yesterday morning at the TurnKey office in Garapan.

This was followed in the afternoon by E-Land Group, which donated $2,500 to the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter for its upcoming gala during a check presentation by the pool at Coral Ocean Resort Saipan.

E-Land Group and American Red Cross-NMI Chapter representatives share a photo poolside at Coral Ocean Resort Saipan yesterday. Lindsay Ahn, who is corporate social responsibility manager for E-Land Group, told Saipan Tribune that E-Land donated $2,500 for the chapter’s Feb. 26 “Red Cross Gala.”(Joshua Santos)

In a previous interview with American Red Cross-NMI Chapter executive director John Hirsh, he said the Feb. 26 dinner event at Kensington Hotel Saipan will be a celebration of “hometown heroes,” from firefighters to anyone in the CNMI who has worked in customer service since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those interested in sponsoring the event and having tables/seats at the gala, the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter asks you to email American Red Cross-NMI Chapter board chair Mable Glenn at mable.glenn@redcross.org or call the NMI Chapter office at 670-234-3459.

American Red Cross- NMI Chapter representatives who were present at both check handoffs included Hirsh; Glenn; co-chairs Dr. Bobby Cruz; board member Brent Deleon Guerrero; and business operations coordinator Selmalyn Taitano.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

