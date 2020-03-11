TV Tokyo Network airs Saipan special

TV Aichi and TV Tokyo Network aired a special program featuring the Marianas last March 7, bringing the destination approximately $900,000 in media exposure to over 40 million households across the country.

TV Aichi filmed on Saipan on Feb. 16-21, 2020, and highlighted beautiful scenic points, popular activities, events, sites and food in the program titled “The Best Weekend Resort with Direct Flight: Let’s See All the Superb Views in Saipan Within 48 Hours!” The familiarization tour was organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority.

“Five days is a day or two longer than the usual [familiarization] tour, so we’re happy to see TXN’s interest in Saipan and to have their support in promoting the destination across Japan,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “Visitor arrivals from Japan have remained relatively consistent since the launch of direct flights by Skymark Airlines Inc. in November, and we aim to continue and grow this number through more [familiarization] tours and other marketing and promotions.”

Activities covered by the film crew included stargazing, sky diving, a self-driving tour, UTV tour, Garapan Street Market, Sabalu Market, Managaha tour, and spa and relaxation at Shirodhara and Natural Scrub.

Gourmet experiences were explored at Country House Restaurant, The Shack, and Salty’s. Filming also included Micro Beach, Grotto, and shopping at I Love Saipan.

The group lodged at Kensington Hotel Saipan. (PR)

