Two lost hikers found

A couple who went hiking late Tuesday afternoon got lost in the Marpi area, but were later found after one of them managed to call the police dispatch.

At around 6:51pm last Tuesday, a female caller called 911 reporting that she and her husband were in the Marpi area and got lost while hiking on one of the trails near the old abandoned Radar Station.

It was learned that the couple had gone out earlier that afternoon and got lost while they were looking for the hiking trail.

At 6:53 pm, Engine-2, Rescue- 1, Medic-2, and back-up medic responded to the described location. At 7:05om, back-up medic was the first to arrive on scene and search the area for the hikers and their vehicle.

The couple was later directed to contact responding units of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

One of the hikers managed to call Capt. Pat Ogo, Search and Rescue Unit commander. He then stayed on the phone and helped guide the hikers out to their location.

At around 7:49pm, Ogo and another member of his SARU Team got in contact with the missing hikers. Fire Personnel from Medic 2 hiked to their location for a health and wellness assessment.

Fortunately, both hikers were in good health and had no injuries.

After supplying them with some water and ample rest, the couple was escorted to safety and both refused further medical treatment.

At 9:33pm, the responding officers gave an “all clear” and all responding units returned to base.