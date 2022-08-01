Two more NMC graduates pass NCLEX

Avelyne Alvarez and Cheng Shao

Northern Marianas College nursing graduates Avelyne Alvarez and Cheng Shao have joined the long list of NMC graduates who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

“It’s great to see more and more NMC nursing graduates pass the challenging NCLEX-RN,” NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, EdD said. “I congratulate Avelyne and Cheng on this accomplishment.”

NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan also congratulated the two on their achievements.

“Avelyne and Cheng have bright futures in the nursing field and we expect to see great things from them as their educational and professional journeys continue,” Aldan said.

Alvarez stated she wanted to pursue a career in nursing so that she could promote health and healing for others during difficult times. She attributes her success in the nursing program to her family’s support.

“I owe it all to my family’s constant, unparalleled support, both emotionally and financially, throughout my entire educational journey,” Alvarez said.

According to Alvarez, NMC also gave her the resources and support she needed to pass the NCLEX. “The guidance, knowledge, and encouragement I received from my instructors also played a vital part in helping me step out into the field of nursing with confidence and a sense of pride,” she said.

Alvarez advises all students who plan to take the exam to always trust in themselves.  “There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to passing the NCLEX,” Alvarez said. “As daunting as it may sound, facing the unimaginable is possible. Progress cannot be made if you continue to dwell in self-doubt and uncertainty.”

Shao shared the same sentiments.  “Make a study plan, and stick with it no matter what,” Shao said.

As for the test preparation, Shao added that his instructors also played a big role in helping him prepare.  “NMC’s comprehensive NCLEX review and the Kaplan review program prepared me for the exam,” Shao said. “Discipline also played a big role as well.”

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call 237-6744. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

