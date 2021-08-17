Two represent CNMI during Seattle event

Posted on Aug 18 2021

Naesha Lurisalyn Pua Mangarero and Sasha Fierce Camacho, who moved from the CNMI to Seattle, Washington in 2007 and 2016, respectively, represented the CNMI during an event hosted by the United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance in Seattle last Saturday, Aug. 14. The two plus a friend did a cultural dance to represent the CNMI for the event’s many attendees.

Learned through a text conversation with Mangarero on Tuesday, she joined UTOPIA in 2007 shortly after moving to Seattle, but recently became more involved with the organization after seeing its work last year and this year during the pandemic. “We’ve seen and witnessed [UTOPIA’s] hard work in assisting people like us,” said Mangarero. During this time UTOPIA introduced programs that provided funds, food, face masks, and other necessities.

Mangarero said it is important for people from the CNMI who move elsewhere to find a place one could consider a “safe haven.”

“It is important for everyone in the world to find a safe haven. A place to feel safe, and a place that’ll allow you to find your true authentic self,” said Mangarero.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

