Two Slices of Virtues and Vices

Posted on Mar 10 2022

On his list of 13 Virtues Benjamin Franklin’s comment on Humility was short and to the point: “Imitate Jesus and Socrates.”

Our Capability for Humility
Do you have a capability for humility
most have this virtue as a possibility
it depends on our own individuality
and the mentality of your own reality
diminished pride will increase integrity
up front congeniality is a positive quality
kindness to others increases the ability
to practice humility’s nascent durability

Sometimes when practicing humility mumble
and let your false pride and big ego crumble
as humility and pride get mixed in a jumble
for wise answers or comments we fumble
from birth to death we often take a tumble
as through life’s immensities we stumble.

Pride Goes Before a Fall
“Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”—Proverbs 16:18

As to what kind of false pride we must abide
who will take an intelligent yet a homely bride
over acne pimples how many teens have cried
who is more handsome families can’t decide
for top grade point average how many brains fried 

what does a pure soul look like from inside
with dyed blonde hair was her bust amplified
with sagging skin and gray hair was he horrified
does he call their separation a Great Divide
hide embarrassment behind a thick macho hide
too proud to admit denial when world’s collide
pleased as punch when his position is glorified
says I can hold my booze when he’s pie-eyed
in his humility torpor rules, and he is terrified.

JOEY ‘PEPE BATBON’ CONNOLLY (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

