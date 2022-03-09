Two Slices of Virtues and Vices

Share











On his list of 13 Virtues Benjamin Franklin’s comment on Humility was short and to the point: “Imitate Jesus and Socrates.”

Our Capability for Humility

Do you have a capability for humility

most have this virtue as a possibility

it depends on our own individuality

and the mentality of your own reality

diminished pride will increase integrity

up front congeniality is a positive quality

kindness to others increases the ability

to practice humility’s nascent durability

Sometimes when practicing humility mumble

and let your false pride and big ego crumble

as humility and pride get mixed in a jumble

for wise answers or comments we fumble

from birth to death we often take a tumble

as through life’s immensities we stumble.

Pride Goes Before a Fall

“Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”—Proverbs 16:18

As to what kind of false pride we must abide

who will take an intelligent yet a homely bride

over acne pimples how many teens have cried

who is more handsome families can’t decide

for top grade point average how many brains fried

what does a pure soul look like from inside

with dyed blonde hair was her bust amplified

with sagging skin and gray hair was he horrified

does he call their separation a Great Divide

hide embarrassment behind a thick macho hide

too proud to admit denial when world’s collide

pleased as punch when his position is glorified

says I can hold my booze when he’s pie-eyed

in his humility torpor rules, and he is terrified.

JOEY ‘PEPE BATBON’ CONNOLLY (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.