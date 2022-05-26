United to re-introduce Osaka-Guam service in July

Share











GUAM—United Airlines is re-introducing its Osaka, Japan to Guam service beginning July 1 to meet summer travel demand to Guam.

The three-times-weekly flight is scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight UA151 will leave Guam at 7:20am and arrive in Osaka at 10:10am. The return flight departs Osaka at 11:05am and arrives in Guam at 3:55pm.

“We have consistently served the Tokyo market, and we are very excited to re-introduce our Osaka flights,” said Sam Shinohara, managing director of airport operations for Asia Pacific at United. “Osaka is the second largest outbound market in Japan for Guam, and we have been working hard to reinstate service to more cities in Japan. We will offer three flights a week to Osaka to start and will increase frequency as demand recovers.”

Effective July 1, the flight schedule between Osaka and Guam will be as follows:

“Adding the Osaka-Guam service provides our customers in Japan with better access to Guam. We are proud to be the only airline providing flight services between Japan and Guam,” Shinohara added.



Three more weekly flights added between Tokyo/Narita and Guam

United also announced the addition of three weekly flights between Tokyo/Narita, Japan and Guam that will become effective on July 1, bringing the schedule to 14 weekly flights between the two cities. United will offer six-weekly morning flights, daily afternoon flights, and a Sunday evening flight to provide more travel choices and connectivity for its customers.

United has been gradually adding back service since earlier in May when it announced the addition of two weekly flights—a Saturday morning flight and a Sunday evening flight between Tokyo/Narita and Guam to its daily service. On June 3, United will operate two more morning flights per week bringing the total number of flights to 11-times weekly. Effective July 1, with the addition of the three new flights, United will fly between the two cities 14-times weekly.

Effective July 1, 2022, the flight schedule between Narita/Tokyo and Guam will be as follows:

Schedules may be subject to change. (+1) means the following day.



Flights can be booked at united.com, the United app, or through local travel agencies. Customers in Guam can receive assistance at the United City Ticket Office in Tiyan or by calling 1-800-864-8331. (PR)