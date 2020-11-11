UOG names 6 Distinguished Alumni Award winners

Share











The University of Guam named the winners of its prestigious Distinguished Alumni Awards during its virtual All-Class Alumni Reunion hosted last Nov. 5, 2020.

More than 200 people attended the virtual event, including Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Delegate Michael San Nicolas, and Sen. Amanda Shelton. JEJ Vinson, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” provided a performance for the event.

“We are so proud of the accomplishments of our Distinguished Alumni winners, and we are excited that members of the Triton family from different parts of the globe were a part of the celebration,” said Norman Analista, director of development, alumni affairs, and foundation relations.

Also announced at the event were the results for the Last Mile Scholarship fundraiser. The fundraiser was launched in October to coincide with the reunion. The scholarship is a competitive scholarship awarded to students who are within 30 credits of completing their first bachelor’s degree and who are in financial need. More than $14,000 were raised through the support of corporate donors and alumni.

The 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award winners are:

From the College of Natural and Applied Sciences:

Masatomo Thomas Nadeau

Chief Environmental Public Health Officer

Department of Public Health and Social Services

M.S., Environmental Science, 2004

From the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences:

Sarah Thomas Nededog

CEO, People Pacifico

Chairwoman, Democratic Party of Guam

B.A., Psychology and Sociology, 1981

From the School of Business and Public Administration:

Christine Baleto

Chief Financial Officer, Docomo Pacific

Chairwoman, Guam Chamber of Commerce

MBA, 2003

From the School of Education:

Eloise R. Sanchez

School Program Consultant

Guam Department of Education

M.Ed., Curriculum and Instruction, 1984

From the School of Health:

Teofila Sholing Perez Cruz, Ph.D., RN

Post-Doctoral Researcher

Research Corporation of the University of Guam

A.S., Nursing, 1970

Military Award:

Brig. Gen. Tracy L. Smith

Deputy Surgeon General for Mobilization, Manpower and Reserve Affairs

Office of the Army Surgeon General

BBA, Management, 1987

Details for next year’s award cycle will be announced in July. (PR)