UOG Press suicide prevention project continues with journal and workshop

By
|
Posted on Jun 29 2023
The cover of breathe. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

The University of Guam Press will be launching breathe., a journal intended to be used as a space for safe expression and creativity through art and writing.

The launch will be held at the Guam Public Library’s Hagatña branch on Friday, July 7, from 4pm to 6pm.

The journal is inspired by the poetry book and short film Dry Nights by Pep Borja and incorporates a collage of poetry, photography, and various artforms to spark creativity. Its pages are intended to inspire of expression and celebrate the beauty of island life, with creative prompts intended to help readers reflect on their lives, loved ones, and things that bring them joy.

“During times of crisis, it is important to take a moment to reflect on our experiences and find strength and comfort in the gift that is our breath. We hope the breathe. journal can be a space for people, especially our youth, to find solace and the freedom to express themselves,” said UOG Press director of publishing Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero.

The journal was published by the University of Guam Press with support from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center’s Focus on Life Program and is part of UOG Press’s continued efforts to raise awareness about the value of creative expression in suicide prevention.

“This journal is part of a larger initiative the Press started in 2021 to raise awareness about our island’s high suicide rates and the value of creative expression in suicide prevention. We hope it will be a useful resource for organizations working with youth and for our wider community as we recover from the devastation of Typhoon Mawar,” Leon Guerrero said.

The UOG Press will be hosting an art and poetry collage workshop using prompts provided in the journal. Interested participants can email uogpress@triton.uog.edu to register.

The journal will be available online and in local bookstores starting the day after the launch and retails for $12. For every $12 sale, $2 will be donated to upcoming suicide prevention projects and partnerships, and 500 copies of the journal will be donated to youth and community organizations across the island.

For more information on how to receive community copies for your organization, contact Via Justine De Fant at defantv@triton.uog.edu or (671) 735-2153.

The University of Guam Press publishes an array of academic and literary books and journals with a specific focus on the unique history, environment, peoples, cultures, and languages of the islands that make up the Western Pacific region. Visit uogpress.com to learn more about them and browse their wide selection of local art and literature. (UOG)

News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
