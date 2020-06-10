UOG to host 3-day virtual job fair

By
|
Posted on Jun 11 2020

Tag:
Share

Jobseekers in the Guam community will have three upcoming opportunities to speak with employers and interview for jobs on the spot at the University of Guam’s 2020 Job Fair. The annual job fair will be held virtually for the first time from 10am to noon on June 10, 17, and 24. 

The fair is open to graduating seniors, UOG alumni, and the public. Interested participants and employers can register free of charge at url.uog.edu/2020jobfair. Upon registration, participants will receive a unique link to join the virtual job fair.

The growing list of participating employers includes: Aflac, FBI, Guam Army National Guard, Joint Region Marianas, McDonald’s, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Premier International Inc., University of Guam, WestCare Pacific Islands Inc., and Xerox Corp.

 Six to eight employers will be available at each day of the job fair. The main meeting room will inform participants of the various employment opportunities and when breakout sessions for each employer will begin. Participants may request entrance into any employers’ breakout room, where employers will show a short presentation on their company or organization and available job opportunities. Representatives will then arrange for interviews with interested individuals in private breakout rooms. 

 Employers may sign up to participate in any or all of the three dates. 

 Participants should have digital versions of their résumés and cover letters ready to send electronically. They should dress professionally and ensure their environment is safe and suitable for video and audio discussions. Participants will need a stable internet connection and a device with a webcam, microphone, and speakers to fully participate in the job fair. Some sessions may be recorded for later reference. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Five university presidents to headline last session of UOG’s sustainability conference

Posted On Jun 11 2020
, By
0

US Ambassador Yuri Kim to keynote UOG’s graduation

Posted On Jun 05 2020
, By
0

Alyssa Gordon wins UOG’s first-ever Sociology Award

Posted On Jun 02 2020
, By
0

UOG summer classes will be held online

Posted On May 15 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Community Briefs - May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 11, 2020, 7:28 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune