UOG to host 3-day virtual job fair

Share







Jobseekers in the Guam community will have three upcoming opportunities to speak with employers and interview for jobs on the spot at the University of Guam’s 2020 Job Fair. The annual job fair will be held virtually for the first time from 10am to noon on June 10, 17, and 24.

The fair is open to graduating seniors, UOG alumni, and the public. Interested participants and employers can register free of charge at url.uog.edu/2020jobfair. Upon registration, participants will receive a unique link to join the virtual job fair.

The growing list of participating employers includes: Aflac, FBI, Guam Army National Guard, Joint Region Marianas, McDonald’s, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Premier International Inc., University of Guam, WestCare Pacific Islands Inc., and Xerox Corp.

Six to eight employers will be available at each day of the job fair. The main meeting room will inform participants of the various employment opportunities and when breakout sessions for each employer will begin. Participants may request entrance into any employers’ breakout room, where employers will show a short presentation on their company or organization and available job opportunities. Representatives will then arrange for interviews with interested individuals in private breakout rooms.

Employers may sign up to participate in any or all of the three dates.

Participants should have digital versions of their résumés and cover letters ready to send electronically. They should dress professionally and ensure their environment is safe and suitable for video and audio discussions. Participants will need a stable internet connection and a device with a webcam, microphone, and speakers to fully participate in the job fair. Some sessions may be recorded for later reference. (PR)