UOG to launch Storyboard 20 tomorrow

By
|
Posted on Feb 22 2023

Tag:
Share

The University of Guam Press, in partnership with UOG’s Division of English and Applied Linguistics, is launching the 20th issue of Storyboard: A Journal of Pacific Imagery.

The launch will be held at 5:30pm tomorrow, Feb. 23 in the atrium of the Tan Lam Pek Kim English and Communications building.

Storyboard 20 features poetry, prose, and artwork from 18 contributors. The journal was curated by a pool of reviewers and the issue’s editors—Teresita Perez, Andrea Sant, and Carol Simpson-Warner.

Contributors featured in Storyboard 20 will be present at the launch. Copies of current and past issues of the journal will also be available for purchase.

The pages of Storyboard form a gathering place for art and community, where readers join with artists, and writers explore and connect, said Perez and Simpson-Warner.

Storyboard first launched in 1991, and for over 30 years, the journal has published quality creative writing and artwork from artists throughout the Pacific and promoted literacy across the region.

The latest issue is available for pre-order at uogpress.com for $10.
For more information or inquiries contact UOG Press’ publicist Via De Fant at defantv@triton.uog.edu or call (671) 735-2153. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

UOG builds ties with National Museum of Taiwan Literature 

Posted On Feb 20 2023
, By
0

UOG looks to facilitate mango research, improve production

Posted On Feb 03 2023
, By
0

UOG regents begins search for 12th president

Posted On Feb 02 2023
, By
0

48 gain teacher certifications through UOG, GDOE program 

Posted On Feb 02 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

What is your biggest expense every month?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 20, 2023

Posted On Feb 20 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 22, 2023, 6:59 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune