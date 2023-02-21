UOG to launch Storyboard 20 tomorrow

Share











The University of Guam Press, in partnership with UOG’s Division of English and Applied Linguistics, is launching the 20th issue of Storyboard: A Journal of Pacific Imagery.

The launch will be held at 5:30pm tomorrow, Feb. 23 in the atrium of the Tan Lam Pek Kim English and Communications building.

Storyboard 20 features poetry, prose, and artwork from 18 contributors. The journal was curated by a pool of reviewers and the issue’s editors—Teresita Perez, Andrea Sant, and Carol Simpson-Warner.

Contributors featured in Storyboard 20 will be present at the launch. Copies of current and past issues of the journal will also be available for purchase.

The pages of Storyboard form a gathering place for art and community, where readers join with artists, and writers explore and connect, said Perez and Simpson-Warner.

Storyboard first launched in 1991, and for over 30 years, the journal has published quality creative writing and artwork from artists throughout the Pacific and promoted literacy across the region.

The latest issue is available for pre-order at uogpress.com for $10.

For more information or inquiries contact UOG Press’ publicist Via De Fant at defantv@triton.uog.edu or call (671) 735-2153. (PR)