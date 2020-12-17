Up to 70% off in Perfect Image holiday sale

Posted on Dec 18 2020
Perfect Image Beauty Salon & General Merchandise is located at the USL Building in Gualo Rai along Middle Road across J’s Restaurant. (Mark Rabago)

A boutique that also doubles as a beauty salon is pulling out all the stops this holiday season with a Christmas sale of up to 70% off on merchandise.

Perfect Image Beauty Salon & General Merchandise owner Michelle Caleon said this Christmas sale is only for this weekend, Dec. 19 and 20, from 10am to 7pm.

“It’s our own small way or saying ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers, that even though there’s a pandemic, they continue to patronize our store and salon,” she said.

Just some of the name brands Perfect Image has in stock are Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Aeropostale, Ralph Lauren, and various brands for women’s dresses all from the U.S. They also sell other clothing accessories, signature bags, wallets, and belts.

Perfect Image Beauty Salon & General Merchandise owner Michelle Caleon, center, with beauty experts Anne Macauyam, left, and Larra Caleon. (Mark Rabago)

Caleon said she opened Perfect Image in July 2017 because she wanted to become a small business owner. And to be unique, she opted to open a boutique and a salon in one establishment. “We wanted the local community to have a new place where they can pamper themselves in a beauty salon and, at the same time, shop or check around for clothes or what not.”

Like a majority of businesses on island, Perfect Image was forced to shut down last March due to COVID-19 concerns. “COVID-19 really affected our business. When we had our first positive case in March 2020 we closed our business right away because we got scared. Then we only opened again last May 15, but still business was very slow because I guess at that time people were still scared to go out and might get the virus. But right now business is slowly picking up compared to previous months,” said Caleon.

Aside from business being very slow, the financial challenges still remain. “Our rental fee is still the same and paying other expenses such as sanitizer, alcohol, disinfectant wipes, and spray will now add to this because we have to sanitize after servicing each customer [on the salon side],” said Caleon.

Perfect Image Beauty Salon & General Merchandise has in stock Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Aeropostale, Ralph Lauren, and various brands for women’s dresses all from the U.S. (Mark Rabago)

On that breath, she assures that Perfect Image complies with all the guidelines of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force. “We’re strictly implementing the ‘no mask, no entry’ policy and we also have a login sheet for our customer that are coming in and we do check their temperature.”

Caleon said she’s just happy that Perfect Image has reopened again and serving the community’s needs, whether it be for clothes or for pampering in their beauty salon. “As always to all our customers, we are very grateful for the pleasure of serving you. It’s always our desire to keep you satisfied with our service and products. Thank you so much for your patronage and always trusting us.”

Perfect Image Beauty Salon & General Merchandise is located at the USL Building in Gualo Rai along Middle Road across J’s Restaurant. For more information or to book an appointment to its salon, call 234-3215 and 285-3215.

