Updates sought on Medicaid program, other federal grants

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Health and Welfare will hold a hearing today, Friday, at 9am, at the House’s chamber to obtain updates about the CNMI’s Medicaid program and other federal grants.

Specifically, the committee wants to hear from the CNMI Medicaid Agency on the Medicaid program and implementation of Public Law 21-28, which established the Commonwealth Medicaid Agency as a separate agency under the Office of the Governor.

Also, the committee wants updates from the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. on its implementation of regular grants and the CNMI’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grant action plan, particularly in the areas of housing, food assistance, and community development.

Last October, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved the CNMI’s CDBG-DR action plan that will bring in $244 million for the CNMI’s recovery needs after the devastation of Super Typhoon Yutu and Typhoon Mangkut in 2018.

Sablan

Committee chair Rep. Tina Sablan (D-Saipan) said they also want a briefing from the Office of Grants Management on the roll-out of a new rental and utility relief assistance program funded under the recently enacted Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The Governor’s Office recently announced that the CNMI received $10.4 million for rental assistance and utility relief through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Sablan said the committee will accept public comments at the meeting.

Invited to testify at the meeting are CNMI Medicaid Agency director Helen Sablan, NMHC corporate director Jesse Palacios, and Office of Grants Management director Epi Cabrera.

