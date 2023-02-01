Updates sought on projects under $243.9M typhoons recovery grant

By
|
Posted on Feb 02 2023
Share

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) has called for a public hearing with officials of the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. after expressing concern over the progress of projects and completion dates under the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery grant agreement of $243.9 million.

Manglona, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications, told Saipan Tribune Tuesday that there are award datelines to be met and good projects to be initiated under the CDBG-DR grant agreement.

“These monies are to be used for infrastructure programs, housing programs, and economic revitalization,” he said.

The PUTC chairman said the main purpose of the public hearing is to get an update from NMHC, which administers the funds, on the CDBG-DR grant agreement of $243.9 million for the communities’ recovery from Typhoon Mangkhut and Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018.

Manglona said the public hearing is supposed to be this Friday, in the Senate chamber, but he will reschedule it for Tuesday next week.

He requested NMHC corporate director Jesse S. Palacios, NMHC deputy corporate director Zenie P. Mafnas, and CNMI CDBG-DR Planning and Program Support program manager Kimo Rosario to be present and they may provide comments during the hearing.

Manglona also asked other witnesses to be present at the hearing—Governor’s Authorized Representative to the Public Assistance Office Patrick Guerrero, Office of Management and Budget special assistant Virginia Villagomez, CNMI Historic Preservation Office State Historic Preservation officer Rita Chong-Dela Cruz, Division of Fish and Wildlife director Manny Pangelinan, Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality administrator Eli C. Cabrera, and members of the NMHC board of directors.

The CNMI received an allocation of CDBG-DR funds as a result of the damage it sustained from typhoons Mangkhut and Yutu.

In order to address both the direct and indirect impacts of the two storms, the previous Torres administration stated that that the CNMI has developed the Rental Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and New Construction Program to cover the eligible costs for repair or replacement of storm-related damage to individual site rental properties as well as to increase the stock of rental units with new construction or acquisition of individual units.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

Community Briefs - January 27, 2023

Posted On Jan 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 2, 2023, 6:21 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune