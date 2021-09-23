Upsets in MSL playoffs

Posted on Sep 24 2021

Bangladesh Youth’s Ali Shukqur, left, and The One FC’s Feng Chun Jin ward each other off as they battle for posession during their semis game in the MSL2 Summer Season last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed photo)

The One FC and Bangladesh Football Club stunned their higher-ranked opponents in the playoff round of the Marianas Soccer League 2 Summer Season to set their title showdown this Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Bangladesh FC which took the last semis berth in MSL 2, stunned No. 1 seed Saipan United, 3-0, to notch the second finals seat in the division. Earlier in the first semis match last Sunday, No. 3 seed The One FC pulled off a 3-2 victory in a penalty shootout against No. 2 seed Bangladesh Youth.

Don Cabrera, Scott Kim, and Ming Guang Xu delivered the PK for The One FC. Xu also scored one of the two goals in regulation for The One FC in after hitting the board in the 10th minute, while Ri Cheng Xian knocked in the equalizer in the 68th, eight minutes after Mohammad Shariff Islam put Bangladesh Youth on top, 2-1. Rassel posted the other goal for Bangladesh Youth.

In the Saipan United-Bangladesh FC semis tiff, the latter drew its goals from Abdul Luvlu Shahanewaz, Rakib Hassan, and Md. Soheal Akanda.

The One FC and Bangladesh FC will dispute the MSL 2 championship this Sunday at 5:30pm after the battle for third place between Bangladesh Youth and Saipan United at 2pm. In other consolation matches, Shirley’s FC is scheduled to duel the NMI Women’s National Team at 6:30pm today for fifth place, while Matansa and Island Star will collide for the seventh spot at 8pm. These matches maybe subjected to changes depending on the weather conditions this weekend.

In other results last week, the NMI WNT topped Island Star, 2-0, while Shirley’s defeated Matansa, 3-1.

Irish Pagarao, Dhiraj Chhetri, and Ricky Seo made one goal apiece for Shirley’s, while Matansa’s lone goal came from Maui Johnson. Jannah Casarino and Allyssya Angeles registered the two goals for the NMI WNT.

MSL

NMI 18 5, MP United 2

The NMI Boys U18 National Team extended its winning run to seven after thwarting MP United last Sunday.

It was a come-from-behind win for the NMI U18, as the team was down at the break, 0-2. Tanapon Unsa made both goals for MP United and that was it, as the NMI U18 battled back in the second half to keep its hold of the top spot of the team standings with its 7-0-0 win-draw-loss mark. MP United fell to a 3-0-5 slate for fourth place.

Kaden Church led the NMI U18’s triumph after firing four goals, while Richard Steele chipped in one.

MP United 7, Old B Bank 0

Before losing to the NMI U18, MP United came from an easy victory over the Old B Bank last Sept. 16.
Unsa got a hat-trick, while Yoshi Mafnas contributed two goals, and Jamin Elliot and Nick Holt had one apiece.

Paire FC 5, Old B Bank 4

In the other MSL match last Sunday, Paire duplicated NMI U18’s seventh win after outlasting the Old B Bank.

Five players hit the board for Paire with Mareko Tekopua giving the team its first goals. Trey Dunn scored next and was followed by Danny Agulto, Eric Barajas, and Steve McKagan. Gabriel Arkoh carried the Old B Bank on his shoulder as he made three goals, while the squad’s other goal was courtesy of Albert Bergancia.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.



