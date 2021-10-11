US Coast Guard awards ‘Certificate of Merit’ to merchant vessel

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2021
Share

Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander with the U.S Coast Guard Sector Guam, presented Capt. Robert E. Foley and the crew of the M/V APL Saipan with a Certificate of Merit for helping rescue three mariners last May. (Contributed Photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam recently presented a Certificate of Merit to a merchant vessel stationed off the coast of Saipan for helping rescue three mariners back in May.

Last Thursday, Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of the U.S Coast Guard Sector Guam, presented Capt. Robert E. Foley and the crew of the M/V APL Saipan with a Certificate of Merit for their help in rescuing three mariners last May.

The APL Saipan was en route from Japan to Saipan when they received a report that a fishing vessel, K-Fisher 3, was taking on water 90 nautical-miles north of Saipan. The APL Saipan’s crew immediately diverted course to the K-Fisher 3’s last known location and found the mostly submerged vessel with three mariners clinging to the vessel’s bow. The APL Saipan’s crew quickly coordinated a rescue plan and recovered the three mariners before transporting them back to Saipan.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, last May 26, the Department of Public Safety Boating Safety Section, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam, and container ship APL Saipan joined forces in the search and rescue of the three fishermen. The three men were rescued in the waters 5 miles south of the northern island Sarigan.

When the fishermen were first found, they were holding on to the portion of their capsized boat that was still peeking above the water.

According to a DPS news release, the department received a call at 4:30am that day regarding a distressed vessel about 5 miles south of the island of Sarigan and dispatched a patrol boat out of Smiling Cove soon after.

At about 9:29am the officers noticed a vessel’s bow above the water with three fishermen holding on to the vessel, helped the three men onto their boat, and transported them to a passing container ship, APL Saipan, for medical attention.

DPS reported that all three fishermen said they were okay and did not have any injuries.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
354 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2021, 10:07 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune