US Coast Guard, CNMI partners to hold exercise on Saipan

By
|
Posted on Aug 23 2022

Tag:
Share

SANTA RITA, Guam—The U.S. Coast Guard and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands partners will conduct a search and rescue exercise on Saipan today and Wednesday, Aug. 23 – 24.

Invited agencies include the Department of Public Safety, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Division of Environmental Quality – Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Homeland Security and Emergency management, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Commonwealth Port Authority, Customs and Biosecurity, and other local officials and representatives.

This year’s SAREX will entail a coordinated response to a simulated capsized kayak off Tanapag Harbor. Participants will conduct training and search patterns offshore. Waterway users are requested to stay clear of the boating area involved during the exercise, designated by the presence of the kayak, boats, and other assets.

The exercise will last two days, including planning, safety, and communication meetings in a Tuesday tabletop portion with an open water phase to occur on Wednesday in the harbor.

Assets involved in this year’s SAREX are anticipated to be:

– Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Sub-Center Center and response personnel

– Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Saipan personnel

– CNMI partner boat crews

Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam holds SAREXs in Guam, the CNMI, and the Compact of Free Association states. They evaluate notification and response procedures and identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents. Each agency holds individual capabilities that complement each other’s efforts and bolsters the overall success of the SAR system.

The public should remain vigilant and call 911 to report any possible distress situations but be mindful of the Wednesday on-water activity. Emergency response capabilities will not be compromised by the exercise. (USCG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMC engages CNMI governor’s BOOST training program participants

Posted On Aug 18 2022
, By
0

CNMI donates 50K test kits, PPEs to FSM, RMI

Posted On Aug 18 2022
, By
0

How About an ‘Others Day’?

Posted On Aug 15 2022
, By
0

PSS school bus drivers: The kings of CNMI roads

Posted On Aug 12 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 23, 2022, 6:14 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune