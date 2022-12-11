US House OKs defense bill; includes $191M for Tinian airfield projects, some Kilili’s bills

Posted on Dec 12 2022

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the compromise National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 Thursday that includes several provisions that benefit the CNMI such as the $191 million for three Tinian divert airfield projects, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) Saturday.

Sablan stated in his e-kilili newsletter that the annual defense bill authorizes $847 billion to support service members, invest in advanced technology, bolster common defense, and maintain national strength at home and abroad.

Of the $191 million allocated for Tinian divert projects, $92 million is for fuel tanks with pipeline and hydrants, $58 million is for airfield development phase 1, and $41 million is for a parking apron.

He said the annual defense legislation includes his bill, H.R. 3730, which gives veterans from the CNMI, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Freely Associated States an advisory committee within the Department of Veterans Affairs to commend improvements in delivery of benefits and services to insular veterans.

Sablan said the defense bill also includes his Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act, which addresses the sharp decline in shark populations worldwide by banning the commercial trade of sharp fins within the U.S.

He said this ban mirrors Marianas law and several U.S. states that already bans the sale, purchase, or possession of shark fins.

Then-governor Benigno R. Fitial signed in 2011 a bill into Public Law 17-27 that prohibits any person from possessing, selling, offering for sale, trading or distributing shark fins in the CNMI.

The delegate said another provision in the defense bill is the Reauthorization of the Coral Reef Conservation Act, which increases funds for coral reel conservation activities to support the CNMI’s tourism economy and to maintain the ecological health of the islands.

Sablan said additional provisions include a 4.6% pay increase for service members, increased basic allowance for housing, and protects survivors of sexual harassment in the military by placing investigations outside the immediate chain of command.

He said the defense bill, likely to pass for the 62nd consecutive year, is expected to be considered by the U.S. Senate shortly and signed by President Joe Biden into law.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

