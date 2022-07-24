US House OKs Kilili requests for $25.5M for 12 projects
The U.S. House of Representatives approved Wednesday the requests of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) for 12 Marianas community projects worth $25.5 million.
Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the earmarks were included in H.R. 8294, a “minibus” package of six fiscal year 2023 spending bills.
He said all Republicans voted against the bill, H.R. 8294, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.
In the Transportation-Housing and Urban Development appropriation, Sablan said the CNMI’s Department of Public Works would receive $10 million for four road projects, while the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority would receive $8.4 million for three transit projects.
He said the Agriculture-Rural Development appropriation includes four of his requests worth $6.2 million to support public libraries and access to healthcare in the Marianas.
Sablan said the Interior-Environment spending bill includes $911,302 that he requested for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.
He said the $911,302 would pay for a comprehensive wastewater treatment analysis and feasibility study for Tinian and Rota.
The four DPW projects are:
•$2 million Rota Route 10 Drainage Improvements and Road Overlay.
•$2 million Tinian Route 205 Road and Drainage Improvements.
•$2 million Saipan Route 32 Improvements.
•$4 million Saipan Route 36 Phase 1 Construction.
The COTA three transit projects are:
•$4.5 million 187 bus stop shelters for the Saipan Public Transit Fixed Route.
•$3 million covered bus parking facilities.
•$900,000 bus transfer stations at Northern Marianas College, Paseo de Marianas, and Kagman.
The four projects to support public libraries and access to healthcare are:
•$1.2 million Joeten-Kiyu Public Library solar power system.
•$436,191 furniture upgrades for Saipan, Tinian and Rota libraries.
•$389,250 Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. peritoneal dialysis on Tinian.
•$1.2 million CHCC parking space expansion.