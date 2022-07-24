US House OKs Kilili requests for $25.5M for 12 projects

The U.S. House of Representatives approved Wednesday the requests of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) for 12 Marianas community projects worth $25.5 million.

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the earmarks were included in H.R. 8294, a “minibus” package of six fiscal year 2023 spending bills.

He said all Republicans voted against the bill, H.R. 8294, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.

In the Transportation-Housing and Urban Development appropriation, Sablan said the CNMI’s Department of Public Works would receive $10 million for four road projects, while the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority would receive $8.4 million for three transit projects.

He said the Agriculture-Rural Development appropriation includes four of his requests worth $6.2 million to support public libraries and access to healthcare in the Marianas.

Sablan said the Interior-Environment spending bill includes $911,302 that he requested for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

He said the $911,302 would pay for a comprehensive wastewater treatment analysis and feasibility study for Tinian and Rota.

The four DPW projects are:

•$2 million Rota Route 10 Drainage Improvements and Road Overlay.

•$2 million Tinian Route 205 Road and Drainage Improvements.

•$2 million Saipan Route 32 Improvements.

•$4 million Saipan Route 36 Phase 1 Construction.

The COTA three transit projects are:

•$4.5 million 187 bus stop shelters for the Saipan Public Transit Fixed Route.

•$3 million covered bus parking facilities.

•$900,000 bus transfer stations at Northern Marianas College, Paseo de Marianas, and Kagman.

The four projects to support public libraries and access to healthcare are:

•$1.2 million Joeten-Kiyu Public Library solar power system.

•$436,191 furniture upgrades for Saipan, Tinian and Rota libraries.

•$389,250 Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. peritoneal dialysis on Tinian.

•$1.2 million CHCC parking space expansion.

