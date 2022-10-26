US insular areas may now apply for DOI’s TAP grants

Share











The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs is pleased to announce that the applications for fiscal year 2023 funding under the office’s Technical Assistance Programs can now be submitted to www.Grants.Gov.

The announcements for funding for Technical Assistance, Maintenance Assistance, Coral Reef and Natural Resources (including Invasive Species projects), and Brown Tree Snake are open with a deadline of March 17, 2023. The announcements for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Mined-Lands projects and for the Inflation Reduction Act Climate Change Technical Assistance program are also open with a deadline of Jan. 31, 2023. It is highly recommended that applications be submitted as early as possible.

“We look forward to supporting as many applications from the Insular Areas as possible and encourage all to apply as early as possible for this round of Fiscal Year 2023 funding,” said assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor. “Applications that address climate change, energy, and natural resources will be considered among the top priorities.”

TAP, MAP, and CRNR funding is made available for short-term projects intended to meet the needs of the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the CNMI, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as the freely associated states—the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. BIL funds are available only to support the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the CNMI, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. IRA funds are available to the local governments of these same territories and Puerto Rico.

Other financial assistance programs provided through OIA such as the Energizing Island Communities should be announced later this year or early next year.

Applications for TAP, MAP, CRNR, BTS, and BIL will be considered from Insular Areas government entities, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations whose grant proposals directly benefit the four U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico in the case of IRA funding, or the three freely associated states. More information about financial grant assistance may be found on the OIA website along with the specific TAP 2023 instructions.

For more information and to apply, visit www.grants.gov and use CFDA# 15.875. While the deadlines listed are Jan. 31, and March 17, 2023, it is highly recommended that applications be submitted as early as possible. Applications will be reviewed once OIA receives full-year appropriations. Applications related to public safety and emergencies may be reviewed early, prior to the deadline. All funding decisions will be finalized by Sept. 30, 2023. (DOI)