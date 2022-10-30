USAO names O’Malley as DEO for the CNMI on Nov. 8

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric S. O’Malley has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the Northern Mariana Islands for this coming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

Shawn N. Anderson, who is the U.S. Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced O’Malley’s appointment yesterday, together with the appointment of Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic P. David, who will serve as the DEO for Guam.

These AUSAs are responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department headquarters in Washington, D.C.

These assignments form part of the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the Nov. 8, 2022, election.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said Anderson. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will dedicate its resources to protect the integrity of the election process.”

The Department of Justice has an important role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud. The department will address these violations wherever they occur. The department’s longstanding Election Day Program furthers these goals and seeks to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report possible federal election law violations.

Federal law protects against such crimes as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice. The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English).

In order to respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns during the voting period that ends on Nov.8, 2022, and to ensure that such complaints are directed to the appropriate authorities, DEOs will be on duty while the polls are open, including periods of early voting. David can be reached by the public at (671) 479-4120 or (671) 988-3260. O’Malley can be contacted at (670) 236-2986.

In addition, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. The public can contact the FBI at the following numbers:

• Honolulu Field Office 24/7 (808) 566-4300

• Guam Office (671) 472-7465

• Northern Mariana Islands Office (670) 322-6934

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/ .

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, call 911 immediately and before contacting federal authorities. Local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

