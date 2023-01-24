USCIS extends Green Card validity for some conditional residents

Posted on Jan 25 2023

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards—also known as Green Cards—for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status for 48 months beyond the card’s expiration date.

This change started on Jan. 11, 2023, for Form I-829 and will start on Jan. 25, 2023, for Form I-751.

In statement yesterday, USCIS said it is making this change to accommodate current processing times for Form I-751 and Form I-829, which have increased over the past year.

USCIS has updated the language on Form I-751 and Form I-829 receipt notices to extend the validity of a Green Card for 48 months for individuals with a newly filed Form I-751 or Form I-829.

“We will issue new receipt notices to eligible conditional permanent residents who previously received notices with an extension shorter than 48 months and whose cases are still pending. These receipt notices can be presented with an expired Green Card as evidence of continued status, while the case remains pending with USCIS.

“By presenting your updated receipt notice with your expired Green Card, you remain authorized to work and travel for 48 months from the expiration date on the front of your expired Green Card,” the news release added.

As a reminder, conditional permanent residents who plan to be outside of the United States for a year or more should apply for a reentry permit by filing Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, before leaving the United States. For more information, see the USCIS’ International Travel as a Permanent Resident webpage. (PR)

