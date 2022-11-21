USDA awards $1.3M to CHCC to improve operations, patient care

Share











The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development awarded Thursday more than $1.3 million to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to help improve its medical operations and patient care, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP).

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Sablan said $953,000 of the $1.3 million will be used to renovate and upgrade all 86 patient rooms at the Saipan hospital, with 16 of the rooms to be converted to airborne infection isolation rooms.

Funding will also be used to purchase new furniture, fixtures, equipment, and break area spaces for medical and nursing staff.

Sablan said the remaining $391,500 will be used to purchase various computers and related equipment to support CHCC’s dialysis treatment program.

This funding, he said, will partly go toward various facility improvements in the Rota clinic.