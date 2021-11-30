Villagomez creating Ethics Committee to probe sex allegations against Propst

Share











House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) is moving forward in creating a committee that will look into an ethics complaint filed against Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan).

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry yesterday, Villagomez said he is in the process of putting together the Ethics Committee that will be composed of seven members. “Hopefully it will be set by the end of the week,” he said.

When asked for comments, Propst said that Villagomez had spoken to him about it. “I welcome it,” he added.

Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae, who is a counselor and an advocate for the rights of abused women, filed the ethics complaint against Propst last Nov. 9 over allegations that he had sex with several underaged women approximately 20 years ago when he was still a teacher at Marianas High School and an employee at the Northern Marianas College. Propst has denied the allegations.

Propst earlier stated that the complaint “is obviously a distraction” from the NMI Republican Party and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s investigation into the governor’s expenditures of public funds and travels.

Villagomez said his intention is to have this Ethics Committee formed and kept for the rest of the 22nd Legislature’s term so that if any other ethics complaint arises, they already have a committee for it.

This is the second time these allegations against Propst came up. No Ethics Committee was formed during the 21st Legislature regarding the same complaint against Propst after the latter resigned from his position as Precinct 1 House representative on Oct. 1, 2020.