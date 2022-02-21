Villagomez: We don’t dispose unless absolutely necessary

Share











In an effort to run sustainable quarantine facilities, the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force disinfects and reuse materials like beddings after previous COVID-19 positive patients are cleared and released.

According COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez, the hygiene and disinfection process at the COVID-19 quarantine sites mirrors that of the Commonwealth Healthcare Center, which means materials like beddings are not disposed of unless absolutely necessary.

“Our hygiene and disinfection process at our quarantine sites basically duplicates CHCC. We don’t dispose of materials unless it’s totally soiled where it can’t be reused,” he said.

Villagomez said the task force works with laundry services that specializes in cleaning and disinfecting linens.

“We work with the appropriate laundry service that provides the correct solution that is up to our disinfection standards. We don’t waste or throw anything away unless we need to. It’s all determined by our standards,” he said.

Meanwhile, in terms of cleaning services, the COVID-19 task force chair said some sites use their internal cleaning staff while others outsource.

The Kanoa Resort quarantine site specifically uses its internal cleaning service while the Pacific Islands Club Saipan outsources theirs.

“For Kanoa, they have their own internal cleaning services and they’re willing to go into the rooms to clean COVID-19 positive rooms. For PIC, they choose not to. I believe they’re engaged with Top Line. It’s an external company that provides that service for COVID-19 positive rooms,” he said.