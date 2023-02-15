Virtual VEAC to be held for NMI veterans

In an effort to help veterans avail of certain assistance programs and benefits after years of service the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will be holding an online Veterans Experience Action Center meeting on March 1, 2023, from 8am to 1pm. The meeting will be virtual.

State and community partners will host the virtual event for both Guam and the CNMI’s veterans, caregivers, service members, survivors, and family members. It will include special guests from the VA Center for Women Veterans, and several partners.

By calling in, participants may receive one-on-one assistance on how to avail of VA benefits, healthcare, the PACT act, community service, peer-to-peer connection, memorial affairs, and crisis resources.

Those interested may schedule an appointment to speak directly with VA and get dedicated one-on-one service. At the time of your appointment, a Veterans Service Officer will call—via telephone—to kick off your appointment.

Veterans who don’t have access to a telephone to receive their VEAC appointment call can visit VA sites where phones will be provided. Limited appointments are available and registration runs through to Feb. 26, 2023.

Visit www.va.gov/VEAC for more information and to register.

To register go to: https://book.appointment-plus.com/db3yrgm2/

Chrystal Marino
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

