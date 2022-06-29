Volunteers ‘hit’ with Sinclair and company

By
|
Posted on Jun 30 2022
Share

CNMI National Tennis Team members and coach Jeff Race pose with volunteers of the nine-day tennis competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 last Saturday at American Memorial Park tennis courts. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Members of the CNMI National Tennis Team met and rallied with volunteers of the nine-day tennis competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 last Saturday at American Memorial Park tennis courts.
 
National player and assistant coach Bobby Cruz said it’s a small gesture to show how Team NMI really appreciated the hard work and sacrifices of the dozens of volunteers that turned out in the Games’ tennis competition. 

“Coach Jeff [Race] is always looking for ways to support and inspire the youth, many of whom volunteered as line officials and ball boys and girls. So the national team decided that they wanted to give back to the community by having them hit with us.”

Cruz said almost everyone in the volunteer corps had ear-to-ear smiles after hitting with CNMI national players who they saw first hand battle with the region’s best for Pacific Gamesxe tennis supremacy. 

“The special treat was the chance to hit with Colin Sinclair, our world-ranked tennis professional. About 30 kids came out for a hit. It was a fun event, and the best part was seeing how pumped up the kids were to play tennis. Building community and doing things that keep the mind and body well is what it’s all about. We may have inspired the next world class player from the CNMI,” he said.

The CNMI National Tennis Team won a total of three gold medals and one bronze.

Sinclair, Robbie Schorr, Cruz, and Colin Ramsay won the men’s team competition last June 16. Sinclair then added a men’s singles gold, a men’s doubles gold with Schorr, and a mixed doubles bronze with Isabel Herras in the penultimate day of the Games last June 24.

Aside from Herras, the national women’s team is also made up of Asia Raulerson, Hye Jin Elliot, and Serin Chung. The team manager was Karen Ramsay.

In a social media post, Race praised the national team’s perseverance in excelling during the Games.
“Well, we won three golds and a bronze and pulled off probably the best games in Pacific Games history! Not bad for a bunch of rookies!”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, how would you rate your level of satisfaction in the quality of the livestream of any of the games in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 30, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune