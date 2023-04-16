Water service interruption in Calhoun TSA

Share











There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the Calhoun Tank Service Area, from 8am to 4pm.

– Area(s) affected: Chalan Galaide, Upper Navy Hill, China Town, and As Falape

– Purpose: The scheduled water service interruption will allow the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s contractor to continue completing work associated with the new generator building for the MAUI IV Booster Station.

– Road (s) affected: None

For the safety of our crew, motorists are advised to use caution while driving in the area.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)